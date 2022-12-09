BizTech Share

Balenciaga calls police on Nexus for asking public about 'sick' bondage bear ads

The Nexus team is questioned by police outside Balenciaga in London after asking passers-by if they think the label should be cancelled after releasing “unsettling “advertisements featuring children. And also bears apparently dressed up in bondage gear. What is the world coming to? Also Matthew Moore interviews the photographer involved in the Balenciaga bear shoot – he says he’s received thousands of abusive messages and is essentially being lynched online