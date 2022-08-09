BizTech Share

Meme-stock rally returns to Wall Street, lifting struggling firms

Hedge fund managers beware, because the meme stock frenzy is back big time. More than a year since video game firm GameStop became centre of financial markets, retail investors on the social media platform Reddit have found their new favorite. This time, they're buying up shares in Bed Bath and Beyond, an American big-box chain that sells blankets, towels and candles. The original meme-stock darling GameStop also rose almost 9%, while cinema chain AMC was up 13%. For more, we were joined by Equiti Capital market analyst David Madden. #BedBathBeyond #GameStop #AMC