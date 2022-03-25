Putin calls for energy payments to be made in rubles

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
As the US, EU and their allies step up sanctions on Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin says the reliability of dollars, pounds and euros have become questionable. He's instructed state-owned energy companies to demand payments for gas shipments in rubles. Moscow had published a list of these ‘unfriendly countries’ earlier in May. It includes, the US, UK, EU member states and more than 20 other countries. Ukrainian officials are calling on the international community to maintain pressure on the Kremlin and not give in to Putin's demand. We were joined by Cornelia Meyer, who is the chairperson and CEO of Meyer Resources. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussianRuble #NaturalGasTrade
March 25, 2022
