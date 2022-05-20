POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghan startup provides security updates to Kabul residents
Afghan startup provides security updates to Kabul residents
For residents of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, bomb blasts, shootings and other forms of violence remain a constant threat. But one startup is trying to help Afghans stay safe and informed. Ehtesaab is a mobile phone app that provides security updates to its users. We spoke to its founder Sara Wahedi and asked her about the inspiration behind the app. We also asked the Time magazine Next Generation Leader what impact a changing political landscape has had on her operations in Afghanistan. #Ehtesaab #Afghanistan #Taliban
May 20, 2022
