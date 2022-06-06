What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

Crude prices jump as Saudi Aramco raises rates for some buyers

Oil is surging to start the week after Saudi Arabia raised the price of crude being sold to Asian consumers. The international crude benchmark rose 1% to top $120 a barrel. It's recognition that the world's largest exporter of the commodity expects global supply levels to remain tight. That's despite the oil cartel OPEC, which is led by Saudi Arabia, announcing plans to raise output to meet growing global demand. We spoke to Neil Atkinson, who is an independent energy industry analyst in Paris. #OilPrices #SaudiOil #OPEC