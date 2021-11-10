POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Women in India's Western Ghats fight to save mountain range | Money Talks
With the second week of Glasgow's COP26 climate conference in full swing, the focus of Tuesday's presentations is on gender. According to the United Nations, 80-percent of people displaced by the climate crisis are women and children. Yet women play a critical role in combatting global heating through their local leadership of sustainable resource management in the household, and at a community level. Our correspondent Sarah Morice takes a look at a female-led project in India which is working to safeguard a quickly vanishing rainforest. Charity Migwi joined us from Nairobi, Kenya. She is an environmental and climate activist from Kenya. She is also a Regional Campaigner at 350Africa.org. #WesternGhats #Conservation #ClimateAction #Inequality
November 10, 2021
