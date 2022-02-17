Bezos yacht too big for Rotterdam bridge!

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jeff Bezos, the world’s second richest man demanding that Rotterdam dismantles its historic bridge so he can sail his brand-new yacht off into sunset. Thousands of locals are furious and plant to pelt him with rotten eggs as he passes by in this floating city – but there’s little they can do to stop him now. Is this another example of the arrogant global super-rich trampling on the rights and feelings of ordinary people? Or, is he free to spend his money? This week Nexus hears from reporter Maikel Coomans, one of creators of the change.org petition to stop the dismantling of the historic bridge Michel Scholte, founding member of `Patriotic Millionaires’ Gemma McGough and head of superyacht research at VesselsValue Sam Tucker.
February 17, 2022
