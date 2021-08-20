BizTech Share

Lebanon fuel shortages leave homes, hospitals with no power | Money Talks

Lebanon's energy crisis has hit breaking point. Fuel shortages are now having catastrophic effects: Beirut is in near darkness at night, some hospitals are on the brink of closure, and an explosion has taken the lives of more than 30 people trying to collect fuel. Imogen Kimber reports. We spoke to Sami Nader in Beirut. He's Director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs. #Lebanon #FuelShortages #Economy