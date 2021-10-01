POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar's currency plummets 60% in Sept amid political instability | Money Talks
BizTech
Myanmar's currency plummets 60% in Sept amid political instability | Money Talks
Myanmar's military government says it takes full responsibility for the state of the economy. It's tanked since the coup that overthrew its civilian government in February. Myanmar's kyat currency has lost more than 60-percent of its value over the past month, driving-up the price of basic goods, including food and fuel. The military junta has blamed the pandemic for the country's economic woes, but activists have accused military leaders of lining their pockets. #Myanmar #Kyat #Coup
October 1, 2021
