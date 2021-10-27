POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Military coup threatens to derail economic recovery | Money Talks
07:15
A military coup in Sudan is drawing international condemnation and threatening the flow of foreign aid that's been a lifeline to the economy. Countries are throwing their support behind thousands of protesters calling for free and fair elections. Military leaders have promised a swift transition to democracy, but demonstrators accuse them of a power grab. The resultant political crisis is threatening to derail Sudan's budding economic recovery. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Ahmed Soliman in London. He's a research fellow with the Africa Programme at Chatham House. #Sudan #MilitaryCoup #ForeignAid #US
October 27, 2021
