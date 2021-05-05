BizTech Share

Kenyan court bars avocado farm from operating in game park | Money Talks

An avocado farm located near Kenya's biggest game park has lost a legal battle to have its licence renewed. An environmental court has ruled the farm's location could block a key migratory route for many wild animals. The case sets an important precedent in the competing interests of conservation and agriculture. Adama Munu has the story. #Kenya #AvocadoFarm #ElephantConservation