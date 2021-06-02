POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka faces environmental catastrophe from ship fire | Money Talks
02:40
BizTech
Sri Lanka faces environmental catastrophe from ship fire | Money Talks
After 13 days, the Sri Lankan Navy has finally extinguished a fire that engulfed a cargo ship off the coast of Colombo. The hazardous materials on board spilled into the sea, causing one of the worst environmental disasters in the nation's history. And authorities haven't even completed their full assessment of the damage. Paolo Montecillo has more. #SriLanka #ShipFire #PlasticPollution
June 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?