G7 nations approve global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% | Money Talks
The world's richest economies are celebrating a deal for a global minimum corporate tax rate. It aims to raise billions of dollars in government revenues a year by discouraging companies from hiding their profits in tax havens. But countries that have benefited from the status quo are resisting the change. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Quentin Parrinello in Paris. He’s senior policy advisor on tax and inequality at Oxfam France. #G7 #GlobalCorporateTax #BigTech
June 9, 2021
