OECD: Equitable vaccine roll-out is key to fighting COVID-19 | Money Talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has hailed the Antalya Diplomacy Forum as a success and a model for future events held in a post-pandemic world. The three-day international forum gathered political leaders, academics and diplomats, including the new secretary general of the OECD. TRT World's Gonca Senay caught up with Mathias Cormann, and spoke to him about the role of vaccine equity in ensuring a smooth path to a global economic recovery. #OECD #VaccineRollout #AntalyaDiplomacyForum
June 22, 2021
