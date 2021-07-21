POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ben & Jerry's halts sales in occupied Palestinian territory | Money Talks
Ben & Jerry's halts sales in occupied Palestinian territory | Money Talks
Ice cream maker Ben and Jerry's is stopping the sale of its products in the occupied Palestinian territories. The company had hoped to use its presence in the region to drive positive change. But now it says continuing operations in the region is inconsistent with its values. While the decision has been welcomed by pro-Palestinian activists, it's drawn an angry response from Israel, which is warning parent company, Unilever, of 'severe consequences. Mobin Nasir reports. Let's get more on this from Ali Abunimah in Chicago. He's the Director of The Electronic Intifada, an independent publication about Palestine, and the author of "The Battle for Justice in Palestine". #BenandJerrys #Unilever #OccupiedPalestine #Israel
July 21, 2021
