Pfizer, Moderna to reportedly hike vaccine prices in the EU | Money Talks

As the world battles the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, governments are looking at an increased price tag for their most formidable weapon. According to the Financial Times, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have pumped up the prices for their sought-after vaccines, under their new supply agreements with the European Union. While richer countries should be able to absorb the increase, it could be devastating for poorer nations already struggling to procure enough doses. Let's get more from Max Lawson who's the Head of Inequality Policy at Oxfam. He joins us now from London. #Pfizer #VaccineInequality #Moderna