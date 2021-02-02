POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former Boeing senior manager raises new concerns over safety
A former Boeing senior manager has raised new concerns over the safety of the company’s 737 Max plane. The aircraft was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people. It has been cleared to resume flights in North America, Europe and Brazil. In a new report, Ed Pierson claims that further investigation of electrical issues and production quality problems at the 737 factory is badly needed. Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas weighs in. #Boeing #safety #EdPierson
February 2, 2021
