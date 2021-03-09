POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dove, Vaseline owner will drop 'normal' from products
Unilever has announced it is dropping the word 'normal' from its beauty products, and will ban excessive editing of models' photos. The manufacturer of Dove soap and dozens of other common consumer goods will take the word off 200 of its products in an effort to address concerns the word implies the existence of 'abnormal' skin or hair. Lynda Boothroyd, professor of psychology at Durham University, discusses what impact Unilever’s inclusive push might have. #Unilever
March 9, 2021
