Bitcoin hits record $62,000 as mainstream acceptance grows | Money Talks
Cryptocurrency prices have reached record highs yet again, led by none other than bitcoin. Analysts say it's because banks and other large companies have given virtual currencies legitimacy by accepting them as forms of payment. And that's expected to boost valuations even more. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's a crypto-currency analyst and editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research #Bitcoin #Payment #DigitalCurrency
March 15, 2021
