01:51
BizTech
South Africa's biggest trade union strikes over low wages | Money Talks
South Africa's biggest trade union called on its one million members to go on strike this week in protest of the government's response to the pandemic. Protests organised by the group have led to traffic disruptions around the nation's nine provinces. The Congress of South African Trade Unions says the government's failure to control the outbreak has led to the loss of two million jobs. #SouthAfrica #TradeUnion #Coronavirus
October 7, 2020
