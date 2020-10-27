BizTech Share

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice | Money Talks

Just a week before the US presidential election, the Senate has confirmed the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. It now has a two-thirds majority of conservative members. While there's been a lot of attention on how Barrett might impact social issues, some analysts say she might also have a bearing on some key economic matters.. tilting future judgements in favour of big business and groups that support deregulation. Mobin Nasir reports. Jonathan Entin is professor of law at Case Western University, he joined us from from Oberlin, Ohio. #USPresidentialElection #SupremeCourt #AmyConeyBarrett