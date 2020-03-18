POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump proposes cash handouts for millions of Americans | Money Talks
07:44
BizTech
Trump proposes cash handouts for millions of Americans | Money Talks
In the United States, President Donald Trump is pushing Congress to sign-off on a one-trillion- dollar stimulus package aimed at averting an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. As the death toll and number of cases rises, the impact of the pandemic is being felt by millions of Americans. In order to help those facing hardship, the Trump administration is proposing cash handouts to Americans as well as support for industry. Sally Ayhan reports. For more on this, Santosh Rao joins us from Princeton, New Jersey. He's the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Trump #Coronavirus #Stimulus
March 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?