Death rate from opioid use in Australia doubles in 10 years | Money Talks
The opioid crisis in the US is one of the worst addiction epidemics in history. Highly addictive painkillers are prescribed to patients as part of aggressive marketing campaigns by pharmaceutical companies. And when the firms came under scrutiny in the US, they looked to other markets. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more on how Australia is now facing an opioid crisis of its own. #Opioids #DrugAbuse #Pharmaceuticals
September 10, 2019
