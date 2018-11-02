Inaugural flight takes off from new Istanbul Airport | Money Talks

BizTech Share

The first commercial flight from the new Istanbul Airport has taken-off, headed to the Turkish capital, Ankara. The new airport was officially opened on Monday, and when fully completed, it's expected to see up to 200 million passengers pass through its gates every year. That would make it one of the busiest airports in the world. TRT World's Caitlin McGee was on the inaugural Turkish Airlines flight and sent us this report. For more, we speak to economist Abdullah Karatas. #IstanbulAirport #Aviation #Turkey