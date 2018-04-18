New Volkswagen CEO signals major changes | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Volkswagen is hoping to move past the diesel emissions scandal that wrecked its once-stellar reputation for engineering and quality. It is counting on its former brand chief Herbert Deiss to do it. He has stepped in as the new CEO, with plans to make the company leaner and its cars cleaner. Reagan Vignes reports. We speak to Antonio Ferreira. He is a partner in TechHQ, a Lisbon-based technology and innovation consultancy.
April 18, 2018
