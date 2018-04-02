Money Talks: Take a flying taxi in Brazil

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It seems like just about everyone uses an app to hail a taxi, but in Sao Paulo a new service has been launched to take passengers by helicopter. It is called Voom, and it is backed by European plane-maker, Airbus. The low-cost chopper service is another example of disruptive technology with the potential to bring down prices for consumers. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.
April 2, 2018
