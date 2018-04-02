POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: The Sixth Extinction
03:58
Politics
Roundtable: The Sixth Extinction
Biological annihilation'. Scientists say the sixth mass extinction is underway - and it's worse than previously thought. A 'frightening assault on the foundations of human civilisation'. Scientists say it wouldn't be ethical to talk about the state of the world's species in anything but strong language. For a mass extinction to take place, three-quarters of all species need to disappear. Scientists say human overpopulation and overconsumption are speeding up the process at an alarming pace and the survival of civilisation is at stake. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?