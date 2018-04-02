POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What is Bossaball: The best sport you've never heard of
What is Bossaball: The best sport you've never heard of
Football, gymnastics, and volleyball. Three of the most popular events at any summer Olympic games. But there's a sport that combines all three disciplines, and it could be the best thing you've never heard of. Dewi Preece delves into the world of Bossaball. Beyond The Game is five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #Bossaball
April 2, 2018
