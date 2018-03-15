POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Jean N'Doye: A battle between faith and sport
When you have two passions in life, can they ever co-exist? Or will one outweigh the other? That's the dilemma that Jean Ndoye faced when the love of his religion, conflicted with the love of Mixed Martial Arts. Samantha Johnson went to speak to him in Paris about his battle to choose between his faith and his sport. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #Jean N'Doye #MixedMartialArts
March 15, 2018
