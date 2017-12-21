POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Altinordu FK: How a small club is aiming to revolutionize Turkish football
Altinordu FK: How a small club is aiming to revolutionize Turkish football
Turkish football has long looked abroad as the strategy for building success. Sign a household name, win titles, repeat. But a small club called Altinordu FK on the western coast of Izmir is working hard to change this model entirely. Beyond the Game’s Semra Hunter paid a visit to the club to find out more about their master plan of transforming Turkish football. #TurkishFootball #Altinordu
December 21, 2017
