Basaksehir’s Gael Clichy: Exclusive Interview
06:35
Politics
Football transfer windows are known for throwing some great twists and turns, and providing some juicy gossip along the way. Someone who had a lot of people talking in the last transfer period, is the three-time Premier League winner Gael Clichy, who made the leap to the Turkish Super Lig. The 32-year-old made his move to Turkish side Basaksehir at the beginning of this season, following in the footsteps of Togo football legend Emmanuel Adebayor. Samantha Johnson sat down with the French left-back in Antalya during mid-season training. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. #GaelClichy #Clichy #Basaksehir
January 10, 2018
