Missing Submarine: Storm in South Atlantic hampers search efforts
01:44
World
Argentina's navy says it can't be certain the satellite signals it's detected are definitely from its missing submarine. 44 crew members are on board the San Juan, which made its last official communication on Wednesday. More than a dozen boats and aircrafts from Argentina and other countries have joined the search operation, but bad weather is making the job more difficult. Ben Tornquist reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 20, 2017
