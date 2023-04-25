POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency President Ismail Demir
13:07
World
One on One Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency President Ismail Demir
Türkiye’s first domestically developed jet trainer and light attack aircraft, the Hürjet, made its first flight on Tuesday. On Sunday, Türkiye’s largest and newest warship, the TCG Anadolu, passed through the Istanbul Strait en route to the Black Sea. The vessel, which is the world’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, will serve as a mobile base for light aircraft and military drones. The Bayraktar TB3, Kızılelma, and Hürjet will all be operable from the TCG Anadolu. Ankara has been building its defence industry, designing and producing high-end military hardware and marking key achievements in recent years. It has reduced its foreign dependency from 80% to 20%. Its worldwide share of the weapons trade increased from 0.6% to 1.1% between 2018 and 2022, making it the world's 12th largest arms exporter. Within 12 months, Turkey's latest TF-X fighter, known as Milli Muharip, is expected to be ready for testing. TRT World sat down with Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency President Ismail Demir to talk about the growing Turkish air force and the challenges in air defence systems.
April 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?