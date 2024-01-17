POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel’s administrative detention recalls Franz Kafka’s dystopia in Palestine
04:06
World
Israel’s administrative detention recalls Franz Kafka’s dystopia in Palestine
In Franz Kafka’s famous novel “The Trial”, protagonist Josef K suddenly finds himself under arrest without a cause. K is a fictional character, but his experience mirrors the bitter, “Kafkaesque” reality many Palestinians face today, with Israel’s deliberately confounding administrative detention system recalling the dark dystopia imagined by the German writer a century ago. #Palestine #Israel #Kafkaesque
January 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?