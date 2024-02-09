World Share

Women’s Sports l True Colours - Episode 3

Should a trans person be allowed to compete in sports alongside biological women? Powerlifter April Hutchinson was suspended from the Canadian Powerlifting Union after she protested the inclusion of trans Ann Andres. In “Episode Red,” she shares details of her struggle for a fair playing field. A TRT World exclusive series, “True Colours” explores the untold stories of those who have been affected by the spread of gender ideology and the LGBT lobby.