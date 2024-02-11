World Share

Israeli fighter jet flies over Lebanon's capital Beirut

Local Lebanese media say an Israeli warplane flew at a low altitude for a few minutes above Beirut. The warplane flew over the Lebanese caretaker prime minister’s office. On Saturday, The Iranian foreign minister who was on a visit to Lebanon warned Israel against taking any steps towards a full-scale war against the country. Elias Hanna, Retired Lebanese Army General, and Senior Lecturer on Strategy, Geopolitics and History of Lebanon at the American University of Beirut, joins us from Beirut, and puts this intimidation into a context, and talks about how much of a violation this is.