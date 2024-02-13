World Share

President Erdogan addresses World Governments Summit in Dubai

Türkiye is ready and willing to be a guarantor country in any peace deal negotiated to end the war between Israel and Hamas. That’s the message from the Turkish president during his official visit to Dubai to attend the World Governments Summit. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also raised concerns about the on-going conflict during a sideline meeting with the United Arab Emirates leader. Melinda Nucifora has more.