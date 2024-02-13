POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
President Erdogan addresses World Governments Summit in Dubai
02:04
World
President Erdogan addresses World Governments Summit in Dubai
Türkiye is ready and willing to be a guarantor country in any peace deal negotiated to end the war between Israel and Hamas. That’s the message from the Turkish president during his official visit to Dubai to attend the World Governments Summit. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also raised concerns about the on-going conflict during a sideline meeting with the United Arab Emirates leader. Melinda Nucifora has more.
February 13, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?