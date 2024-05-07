BizTech Share

DRC accuses Apple of prolonging violence through mineral use

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is accusing Apple of using "blood minerals" sourced from conflict zones in its products, leading to a formal cease and desist notice. Despite Apple's claims of ethical sourcing, concerns persist over the exploitation of the 3Ts- the minerals tin, tungsten, and tantalum. The DRC said Apple is using minerals, including tin, tungsten, and tantalum, sourced from conflict zones within the country. Kinshasa issued a formal cease and desist notice to Apple, alleging that its products are tainted with minerals extracted under conditions of violence and exploitation.