Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to give UK economy $1.2B boost
03:00
BizTech
Superstar Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm. Her ongoing Eras Tour has generated billions of dollars for local economies around the world. Not only do fans fork out to see her perform but all the other costs that have host cities rubbing their hands in anticipation. And the latest looking for a piece of the pie is the UK where Swift is set to perform next month. Tayyibe Aydin has more.
May 21, 2024
