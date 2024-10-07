TRT World's special coverage on October 7th with Imran Garda

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One year on since Hamas's October 7th attack and the beginning of Israel's war in Gaza, Imran Garda and a panel of Palestinian and Israeli voices discuss how life has changed since, and what the future may hold for Palestinians in Israel and the Occupied Territories. Imran Garda is joined by former Knesset lawmaker Sami Abou Shehadeh, Israeli activist Orly Noy, and Palestinian human rights activist Jalal Abukhater in occupied East Jerusalem. Together, they explore the context from which this latest crisis originated, the worsening security situation for Palestinians, the international response and what's needed to achieve a lasting peace.
October 7, 2024
