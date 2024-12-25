World Share

How Turkish TV Series are changing the Perception of Türkiye in the Balkans

Turn on the TV in any part of the Balkans and you can tune into a Turkish series. Why are Turkish soap operas so popular and a phenomenon across the region for decades? Is it the gripping drama and its plots, the authentic portrayal of history, or the values of family and tradition that strike a deep emotional chord? Perhaps it’s a mix of all these elements, as these series have become more than just entertainment – for many, they are a window into a different, but similar culture, an inspiration to learn a new language. Behind the glitter lies world-class production, talented actors, and the breathtaking beauty of Turkish landscapes. Our guests are famous Turkish actor, Sinan Albayrak and Yasemin Celikkol, who specializes in Turkish series impact across the globe. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp