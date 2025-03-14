POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish doctor who served in Gaza: ‘This was a situation I could not understand’
03:07
War on Gaza
Turkish doctor who served in Gaza: ‘This was a situation I could not understand’
“Unfortunately, 40% of the patients we operated on were children” Turkish surgeon Omer Faruk Aydogan volunteered in Gaza, to assist with surgeries and provide aid despite the difficult conditions. Here’s how he reflects on his time there
By Kübra Karakuş
March 14, 2025

Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are not hopeless despite the war and such severe hunger”.  Turkish surgeon Omer Faruk Aydogan volunteered to go to Gaza, to assist with surgeries and provide aid despite the difficult conditions. This is his story

More Videos
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means
Israel illegally intercept Gaza-bound flotilla
Israel’s genocide checklist: Prohibited use of weapons
Israel’s genocide checklist: Kill protected persons
Israel’s genocide checklist: attack and kill civilians