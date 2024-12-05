POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Despite ICC arrest warrant, Yoav Gallant visits NYC
01:50
US
Yoav Gallant tours the US in total impunity
December 5, 2024

US activists gather outside the Park Lane hotel in New York City where former Israel Defense minister Yoav Gallant is staying this week.

Despite an arrest issued by the ICC 13 days ago for war crimes and crimes against humanity, Gallant is visiting the US in total impunity and was filmed in a Brooklyn synagogue celebrating with his supporters his military campaigns in both Gaza and Lebanon.

According to Israeli media, he is now expected in Washington, DC to meet with US officials at the State Department and the White House.

