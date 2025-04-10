POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bayraktar TB2 makes aviation history
00:29
Türkiye
Bayraktar TB2 makes aviation history
Türkiye’s Bayraktar TB2 becomes first UCAV to recover autonomously from spin
April 10, 2025

Bayraktar TB2, Türkiye’s first indigenously developed unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Baykar Technologies, has become the first drone in aviation history to successfully perform an autonomous spin recovery manoeuvre. During a flight test, the aircraft was deliberately placed into a spin. Thanks to its advanced control algorithms, it autonomously recovered and returned to stable, level flight. This manoeuvre had never before been successfully performed by any other UCAV.

More Videos
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means
Israel illegally intercept Gaza-bound flotilla
Israel’s genocide checklist: Prohibited use of weapons
Israel’s genocide checklist: Kill protected persons
Israel’s genocide checklist: attack and kill civilians