Taliban enforces total blackout across Afghanistan

October 1, 2025
Afghanistan is under its first nationwide communications blackout since the Taliban's 2021 takeover, with internet and telecom services cut “until further notice.”
Here’s what we've known so far
~8,000-9,000 telecom towers switched off
Fibre-optic services cut nationwide on September 29
Banking halted, planes grounded, humanitarian aid disrupted
Move seen as part of Taliban’s campaign to curb “vice”
Blackout declared to last “until further notice”
Kabul hit hardest, Cloudflare Radar shows
Source: TRT World and agencies