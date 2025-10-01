POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban enforces total blackout across Afghanistan
00:05
Asia Pacific
First full shutdown of telecom and internet since 2021 Taliban takeover.
October 1, 2025

Afghanistan is under its first nationwide communications blackout since the Taliban's 2021 takeover, with internet and telecom services cut “until further notice.” 

Here’s what we've known so far

  • ~8,000-9,000 telecom towers switched off

  • Fibre-optic services cut nationwide on September 29

  • Banking halted, planes grounded, humanitarian aid disrupted

  • Move seen as part of Taliban’s campaign to curb “vice”

  • Blackout declared to last “until further notice

  • Kabul hit hardest, Cloudflare Radar shows

Source: TRT World and agencies

