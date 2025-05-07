The Kashmir conflict: How it began

Since 1947, India and Pakistan have fought wars, brokered fragile truces and witnessed countless flare-ups over this contested region.
Here’s a simplified timeline of a conflict that still shapes South Asia
1846: Princely State of Jammu and Kashmir established
1947: India, Pakistan declare independence. Kashmir’s status remains unresolved
1947: First war breaks out. Hari Singh, Maharaja of Kashmir, signs accession treaty with India
1949: UN-brokered ceasefire divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan
1950s: China gradually occupies eastern Kashmir
1957: Indian-administered Kashmir adopts a constitution, formalizing its status within India
1965: Second war breaks out over Kashmir
1966: Both sides agree to resolve future disputes peacefully
1972: Line of Control becomes the de facto border
1999: The Kargil War erupts; ends the same year after intense fighting