A suicide bomber disguised as a regular soldier attacked a military base, killing at least one solider and leaving many injured.

A nurse at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu told Reuters they had received one dead soldier and six others who were wounded. (AA Archive)

At least one soldier has been killed and six others injured in Somalia when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in the west of the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia's Al Qaeda-allied group al Shabab claimed responsibility for the bombing on Sunday.

The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base before he detonated the explosive, Captain Aden Omar, a soldier at the military base said.

"We lost one soldier and several others were injured. The bomber blew up himself at a check point," he said.

Al Shabab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Somalia and elsewhere.

Source: Reuters