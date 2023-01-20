Fast News

Army "operation" leads to release of sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern region last week, state media and government says.

Militants have seized swathes of territory across West Africa's Sahel region over the past decade and continue to gain ground. (TRTWorld)

Soldiers have rescued a group of 62 women and four babies abducted by suspected militants last week in northern Burkina Faso, state television and a security source said.

In its main evening news bulletin, Burkina Faso's RTB channel, referring to an army "operation", showed images of the women freed on Friday and brought to the capital Ouagadougou.

A security source confirmed to the AFP news agency they had been freed.

Source: AFP