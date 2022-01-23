Fast News

The fire has killed at least 16 people after engulfing the main room of Liv's Night Club in the capital's upmarket Bastos district, home to embassies and diplomat residences.

The tragedy comes as the country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and match officials from across the continent for the month-long African Football Cup of Nations tournament. (AFP)

At least 16 people have died and eight others injured in a fire that engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Cameroon's capital Yaounde.

"The initial report shows 16 dead and eight seriously injured" after the "accidental fire" broke out on Saturday night, the communications ministry said on Sunday.

The fire engulfed the main room of Liv's Night Club in the capital's upmarket Bastos district, home to embassies and diplomat residences, and soon spread to a place where cooking gas was being stored.

"The tragedy, which was caused by explosions from the fireworks often used in these places, first consumed the building's ceiling, resulting in two very loud explosions, causing panic and a stampede," the ministry said.

“We are still at the level of investigations to find out the names and nationalities of the dead and the wounded," said government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi.

A security guard present for the fire said that "it happened very quickly".

There were some burnt objects out the front of the club that suggested a fire, but the building's facade was not destroyed or charred.

People gather outside morgue

Around 100 people gathered outside the morgue of the military hospital in Yaounde's Ekounou neighbourhood, hoping to find out news of relatives.

"I don't have any information. I woke up this morning and they told me that my 38-year-old son is dead," said one woman, who gave her name as Fidele.

"I've lost my little brother," said Stephane Hamza, 38.

In Douala, the economic capital in the south of the country, at least five discos have been partially or completely burned down in accidental fires over the past six years.

The tragedy comes as the country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and match officials from across the continent for the month-long African Football Cup of Nations tournament.

In a statement, Cameroonian President Paul Biya called for calm and assured players and fans of their safety.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies