Fast News

The rebels were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for acts of terrorism, undermining national security and endangering the life of the head of state but later pardoned by the government.

Chad President Idriss Deby itno died in 2021 during battle with rebels when he visited his troops. (AFP)

Hundreds of Chadian rebels who were jailed in connection with the death of former President Idriss Deby Itno have been freed after two years in prison.

The 380 members of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebel group were pardoned by transition President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno last month.

Chad’s Justice Minister Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo, on Wednesday, presided over a ceremony, where he handed over the release certificates to the group at Klessoum prison near the capital N'Djamena, according to the Chad Information Agency.

They were among 400 people who had been handed life terms on March 21 in connection with the death of Idriss Deby Itno, the father of the current Chadian leader.

They were tried and found guilty of acts of terrorism, undermining national security, endangering the life of the head of state, and recruitment of minors among other charges.

The move was to get the persons to ''reflect on the criminal act'' for which they were convicted with a view of ''changing behaviour to live a dignified, responsible life after reintegration,” Alhabo was quoted as saying.

The group’s release is in “fulfillment of the pledge the president made last year at the national peace-building talks to free members of armed groups under an amnesty in order to foster dialogue.”

The group’s leader Mahamat Ali Mahadi, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia, was excluded from the clemency.

Chad issued an international arrest warrant for Mahadi.

In January 2022, the transitional government also released some 250 members of armed groups who had been convicted on charges of taking up arms against the government.

The FACT rebels released Wednesday were captured in April 2021 during clashes with the military in northern Chad.

Deby’s father, who ruled the country for three decades, was killed in those clashes when he went to visit troops on the frontlines.

A military council led by his son Mahamat Deby was then formed to govern the country for an 18-month transition period.

He was supposed to hand over power to an elected government last October, but that deadline was not met and he became the interim president that same month.

The military has extended the transition period by two years, with elections scheduled to be held in October 2024 sparking street protests that turned violent.

READ MORE: Chad invites rebels to participate in national dialogue

Source: TRTWorld and agencies